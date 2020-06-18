Community Board 6 passed resolutions last Thursday, with one stating black lives matter and the other calling on the City Council to pass a budget that would direct funding from the NYPD to social services — but only after the wording was altered during last Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
The first resolution named black lives that had “been taken at the hands of police” with CB 6 acknowledging “the hurt, frustration and anger demonstrated by those marching on the streets in our neighborhood, borough, city, country and around the world” and vowing to work toward “dismantling the harmful and unjust systems of oppression and racism.”
Some board members were concerned about the wording.
“Black lives have always been treated as a marginalized, irrelevant thing and this movement is about saying, ‘Hey, black lives matter.’ But what I don’t want is for it to look like all cops are under indictment because all cops are not under indictment,” Ralph Leonart said.
Heidi Chain, board member and president of the 112th Precinct Community Council, said adding a statement thanking good cops would make for a “stronger message.”
Board member Steven Metz disagreed.
“I didn’t hear anything that was condemning cops in this,” he said. “I didn’t hear anything that was saying that cops are enemies. I just heard a statement of black lives matter.”
Second Vice Chairman Peter Beadle was also against adding a sentence.
“I’m honestly a little saddened and shocked that we’re spending so much time turning ourselves into knots to try and push in all this extra language when the goal is to simply state that black lives matter, when the goal is to simply state a truth, which is that so many of our black brothers, sisters and neighbors have been killed at the hands of the police,” he said. “That’s important for us to recognize. That does not demonize all police.”
In a 22-16 vote, the phrase “at the hands of police who acted against their oath of office and responsibilities” was added, and the resolution was later passed in a 39-2 vote.
The other resolution called on the City Council to shift an unstated amount of NYPD funding toward social services, a call that has been made by a multitude of lawmakers, including Mayor de Blasio.
But a sentence about members being “distressed at the persistence of police violence on peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble on city streets demanding justice for black lives” was troubling to some.
“We’re asking for money to be moved out of a budget and to be used toward social services, to health or children ... why do we have a sentence about [police violence]?” asked First Vice President Gail Gordon.
David Schneier added, “I don’t think it has anything to do with the budget.”
The sentence was removed following a 22-16 vote. A following 32-4 vote saw the board pass the resolution.
