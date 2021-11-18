A traffic pattern change that the city Department of Transportation is contemplating for Forest Hills could force Han Solo to take significantly longer than 12 parsecs to complete the Kessel run.
Running parallel to Metropolitan Avenue, the eastern end of Kessel Street at Union Turnpike can be a tempting bypass for westbound drivers looking to avoid the traffic lights on Metropolitan, and the backups that form at the intersection of Union and Metropolitan.
That also has caused problems with speeding and crashes on Kessel, according to Peter Beadle, co-chairman of the Public Transportation/Transportation Committee of Community Board 6. But a proposed solution that Beadle said is being studied by the city Department of Transportation caused a spirited debate at the board’s general meeting on Nov. 10.
Beadle said residents on Kessel, which is a westbound one-way street, are backing the effort to make it one way eastbound for a single block between Union Turnpike and 75th Street.
“We’re seeing dangerous driving there,” Beadle said in the meeting, shown on YouTube. “People on Union Turnpike are backed up at the light at Metropolitan and Union and some have decided to shoot down Kessel, avoiding Metropolitan altogether and avoiding that intersection.”
He said a resident has documented a half dozen accidents in that one-block stretch in recent years. Not even a clearly marked speed hump about halfway down that one block from Union is a deterrent.
Kessel runs west across Continental Avenue and ends at Selfridge Street.
Beadle told CB 6 that the DOT studied the possibility of stop signs and a traffic light, but that the amount of traffic did not meet federal guidelines for such measures.
“Some might think ‘If there’s not that much traffic, why is it a problem?’” he said. “It’s not about the volume of traffic. The problem that the residents are experiencing is the type, which is people trying to cut through the neighborhood very rapidly. And it created a huge danger.”
Flipping the one segment could, theoretically, cause southbound drivers to turn off Union Turnpike one block earlier, using the less-direct Greenway South, which is in Forrest Hills Gardens.
Board member Heidi Chain, who lives on that street, was less than enthused, saying it would just shift the problem from one roadway to another.
“It’s a dense neighborhood,” Chain said. “You’d be sending traffic up Greenway South and Puritan Avenue. People driving along Union Turnpike would be directed there by traffic apps.”
Chain said the apps did just that earlier this year when there was road construction nearby, to the point where she could not open her door as a vehicle passed her parked car.
“You can’t ignore the effect that had,” Chain said, adding that children, seniors and cyclists would be at risk.
Beadle said first that Chain’s concerns were hypothetical.
“We have a real problem with danger to children and families right now, not a hypothetical one that has yet to materialize,” he said. Beadle added that his committee and the DOT already are giving Chain’s concerns their full attention. He said committee members and John O’Neill, a planner in the office of Queens DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia, have met with Mitchell Cohen, president of the Forest Hills Gardens Association.
Beadle said the DOT’s preliminary studies indicate that people choosing to cut through the Gardens would not be a serious issue, in part because drivers would come upon stop signs in very short order.
He also said that if it turned out to become one, the leadership at Forest Hills Gardens has many more tools at its disposal and fewer constraints than the city to deal with a problem very quickly, owing to the status of the roads as private streets.
Beadle said Forest Hills Gardens leadership, should their numbers reflect a growing problem, can add as many speed humps and stop signs as they wish without having to meet federal standards.
“They have a lot more flexibility,” he said.
Chain was not alone, with some board members saying other changes could be made to the physical layout of the intersection of Union with Kessel, which does not require a 90-degree turn off the turnpike, but instead hits it at an angle some compared to that of an exit ramp.
The board voted to send the DOT a letter of support for the one-block change after Chain’s motion to table it fell in a 24-7 vote.
