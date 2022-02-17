On the same day that Gov. Hochul announced the end of most mask mandates in the state, Borough President Donovan Richards spoke with Community Board 6 about his proposal to consolidate the city’s approach to the killer virus.
Richards wants the city to set up an Office of Covid Recovery with a commissioner who would be responsible for coordinating all city efforts.
A video of the two-hour Feb. 9 virtual meeting can be viewed online at bit.ly/3rGFxEn.
“We’re not out of the woods,” Richards said. “The agencies should all be in one place. Will this create more bureaucracy? No. The bureaucracy is already in place. The Department of Education, Health + Hospitals, Test and Trace should all be in one room talking to each other.”
Richards said that would streamline the process and make the city’s response more efficient and effective.
Taking questions from board members after his brief talk, Richards weighed in on the recent compromise reached with the developers of the Trylon property at 98-81 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park.
Richards praised the board and especially Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) for reaching a deal to lower the income threshold for some of the more than 40 affordable units that will be set aside in the planned 15-story tower.
Richards, who at one time served as chairman of the City Council Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises, said he would have liked deeper affordability on that and other projects. He said the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing law, which requires specific set-asides in city-subsidized projects, has both benefits and limitations.
“MIH wasn’t supposed to be a ceiling [on affordable units]. It was supposed to be a floor,” Richards said. As to the benefits, he cited 10,000 affordable units that have been built or are in the pipeline in the Rockaway section of his former Council district.
But he also pointed out, as others have from the start, that in many cases like Trylon, the owners could have proceeded as of right with an almost identical building with no affordable housing required.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) also made a brief appearance.
The senator started by saying he wants to hear more on Gov. Hochul’s proposal for the Interborough Express, a plan to establish passenger rail service to an existing freight line between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.
“I don’t exactly embrace the project at this point,” Addabbo said. “I think a lot of community input is needed, because long after the project comes and goes, we are left with what’s left behind. Therefore, it does have a direct impact on many of my constituents. I want their voices to be heard.”
A board member asked Addabbo directly about how Albany might respond to Mayor Adams’ call for legislative remedies to address rising crime in the city.
“That’s what the next six weeks are going to be about,” he said. “It’s going to be about funding, mental health that relates to crime. Maybe it will be about bail. I look forward to the conversation. Hopefully in the end all this talk will result in action.”
Addabbo referred to his district’s response to his most recent mailer.
“The No. 1 issue in the district, no matter what part you live in, the No. 1 issue is public safety,” he said. “So I think we have to address that, and I’m hopeful that we do.”
In other CB 6 business, District Manager Frank Gulluscio said he and Board Chair Heather Beers-Dimitriadis have been discussing two brand-new — and controversial — sources of state revenue, namely marijuana and sports wagering.
Cannabis legislation, he said, was the topic of a recent conversation among his fellow district managers.
“The big discussion was the management of it and the enforcement of it in the dispensaries that will be coming throughout the borough,” Gulluscio said. “There’s good, there’s bad, there’s ugly and there’s very good in this situation. It’s a billion-dollar industry. It’s here. It’s been approved. It’s on its way. The state has not figured out the details. How will it affect us?”
As for sports wagering, Gulluscio pointed out that in one day recently the state made $159 million in tax revenue.
“The question Heather and I have is ‘where is that money going?’” he said. He said if it goes toward education, as lottery money is supposed to, that there are numerous needs.
