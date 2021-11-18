If community preservationists had any hope that the Ohr Natan Synagogue and Tower Diner structures could be saved from the wrecking ball, they were dashed at the Nov. 10 meeting of Community Board 6.
Two members of the board’s leadership and the attorney representing the developer, Trylon LLC, made that point unmistakably clear at a public hearing on a request to change some zoning language and requirements for the triangle-shaped property at 98-81 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park. Trylon plans to build a residential tower of 15 or 16 floors with commercial space on the ground floor.
More than a dozen people spoke up opposing construction at the site, and more than 3,000 have signed a petition. The Ohr Natan Synagogue now occupies the old Trylon Theater, an art deco structure built in 1939 and inspired by the 1939-40 World’s Fair. The Tower Diner, named after the clock tower from the building’s days as a bank, has been a neighborhood favorite for three decades.
The board is expected to vote on the request on Dec. 8.
“I want to say up front that there is no power the community board has to prevent any existing structures from being demolished,” said Land Use Committee Chairman Prameet Kumar during the virtual meeting, available on YouTube. “These structures are not landmarked, so the developer could start construction right now if they wanted to.”
Should the zoning changes be accepted by the city — the community board’s vote in December will be nonbinding — Trylon will build a 15-story building with 144 units, including 44 set aside as affordable.
Should the application be disapproved the owners have said they will build, as of right, a 16-story tower with 103 apartments, with zero affordable units. Trylon LLC is a part of RJ Capital Holdings, owned and operated by the Abramov family.
Eric Palatnik, an attorney representing Trylon, said a granting of the requested changes would legally require affordable set-asides, while building as-of-right could not compel any. Nothing else, he said, would make the economics work, particularly with the skyrocketing cost of building materials.
Board Chairperson Alexa Weitzman was even more direct during the public comment portion of the meeting, when nearly a dozen statements opposing the project were read into the record.
“This site will be developed with or without our approval in December,” Weitzman said. “What this developer is asking for is a change in zoning that includes affordable housing ... It is owned by this family, and will be developed either way.”
Kumar said the board did negotiate some benefits in return, though it would have liked a higher number of affordable apartments and a lower average rent for those units.
On protections for existing businesses and institutions, Palatnik said Trylon will gladly try and work things out in the new building.
“They’ve been working feverishly to keep Ohr Natan there,” he said.
Michael Abramov said the firm also has met with the owners of the diner, one of the businesses he said has found at least a temporary new space.
“If they want it, and when they’re ready, we’ll make it happen,” he said.
Palatnik said requests to minimize the impact on traffic and things like existing bike lanes were easy to agree to.
“Anything that helps traffic around any development helps any applicant,” he said.
Palatnik also said the zoning change would allow Trylon to build one story shorter. He defended the Abramovs from accusations that they did not care about the community.
“The Abramovs already own the site; they are committed developers,” he said. “They’re developing Parkway Hospital right now. They are active in their community. They would like to develop a quality building here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.