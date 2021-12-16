Community Board 6 last week voted 19-18 to support a residential tower proposed at 98-81 Queens Blvd., with conditions.
Minutes later, the board voted 20-19 to not support the tower, again with conditions, after it was determined technical glitches in the Webex meeting initially cost two board members who oppose the project the ability to cast their votes.
And while several board members and residents based their opposition on their desire to save the 1939 Trylon Theater-Ohr Natan synagogue and the Tower Diner that sit on the block, the rejection likely will be cosmetic.
While the request for zoning changes to the property now moves on to the Borough President’s Office and the City Council, CB 6 officials reiterated that even if the city refuses changes needed for a 15-story tower with 44 affordable housing units, the owners, RJ Capital Holdings, can legally build a 16-story building on the site as of right, requiring no approval from the board or the city, and with no requirement to include affordable housing.
“The only people who make out on this is the developers,” said board member Ralph Leonart on a video of the meeting than can be viewed on YouTube. “There are people who would tear down the Acropolis if they could make money off it, and once an architectural gem is gone, it’s gone forever. What we will get in its place is crowded schools, crowded streets, crowded buses, crowded everything.”
But Land Use Chairman Prameet Kumar reminded the members, as he has in the past, that the board in this case has no authority to prevent lawful demolition or to keep another building from going up on the site.
“The big question here is do we allow rezoning or not,” he said. “If we allow the rezoning or if we don’t, the developer can still build as of right.”
The first vote was on the Land Use Committee’s recommendation that the plan be approved with a number of conditions, including a lower financial threshold to qualify for affordable units; incorporating elements of the Trylon marquee and Tower Diner into the facade of the new building; pursuing top green building certification; sitting down with construction unions to ensure prevailing wage and benefit standards during construction; and adhering to previous agreements regarding things like minimizing the impact of construction on traffic and providing community space.
The tally in a roll call vote went back and forth before ending with the 19-18 approval.
But during the vote, while board member Marian Berfas was visible on the screen as being logged into the meeting, Chairperson Alexa Weitzman was unable to communicate with her while repeatedly asking for her vote. Other members eventually were able to reach her by phone.
Board member Jack Medina later said he was using a cell phone and that his no vote was not heard when he was unable to unmute himself. He was utilizing the “unmute” function on his phone rather than dialing “*6” as required in the meeting setup, and said the instructions for doing so had been unclear.
Adding their votes, the committee’s recommendation went down, 20-19. But, as Kumar pointed out, that still left the board without a firm resolution on the zoning changes.
A second resolution, disapproving of the request unless the stated conditions were met, passed by a vote of 32-4.
Board members said the vote still could give Borough Hall and the City Council some leverage when they are asked to take the matter up.
In other board news, nominations for the 2022 executive board were finalized for a vote in January. Heather Beers-Dimitriadis accepted a nomination for board chair, as did Jean Silva. Weitzman is staying on the board, but stepping down after two terms as chair.
Peter Beadle was the only nominee for first vice chair, with Keith Engle the only one for second chair and Mark Laster for third vice chair. Sheridan Chu and Tania Padgett were nominated for secretary of operations, while Kevin Ly was nominated for secretary for finances. John Dereszewski was nominated for the new position of parliamentarian.
