A mixed-use building slated for Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park took a step forward when Community Board 6 approved it during last Wednesday’s virtual monthly meeting.
But the board’s 26-12 vote came on the condition that the developer would make it a seven-story building at 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd. instead of the eight stories originally planned.
The eight-story proposal included 92 apartments, including 28 affordable units. The developer, 68-19 Rego Park LLC, agreed to price 18 of the 28 for those making 60 percent of the area median income. The original plan called for the units to be priced at 80 percent of the area median income.
The developer will try to get close to the 92 units in the seven-story proposal.
“We would try to reach something close to that to maintain financial feasibility with the proposed development,” said Frank St. Jacques, a land use attorney with Akerman LLP.
The eight-story development proposal called for 100,042 square feet of total floor area, including 83,321 of residential space, 8,000 for retail and 8,721 for community facility use.
The building, which will have 81 parking spots in its garage, will be residential from the second floor and up, while the first floor will be a community facility, such as a daycare center or medical facility.
“Something along those lines,” St. Jacques said.
There will be periodic inspections to adjacent properties during construction and a plan on how to mitigate damage to neighbors.
“The applicant is committed to being a good neighbor during construction and moving forward with this project,” St. Jacques said.
The lot is occupied by a wedding center, florist and auto repair business. The Haven Motel is next door.
Community Board 6’s vote came days after its Land Use Committee voted in support of the original plan by a 15-7 margin.
CB 6 Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman read public comments from area residents opposed to the project, citing noise and density concerns, among other issues.
“Not only will our quality of life be affected, it certainly will impact our resale value,” one wrote.
Another said she was “outraged that something like this can be allowed in an already densely populated area.”
An opposing petition with 70 signatures from area residents was also submitted to the board.
“When does it end?” said CB 6 member Normal Leibowitz, adding, “It’s just too many people.”
CB 6 member Peter Beadle said he was mindful of concerns being raised.
“The most valuable commodity in this city is land and when owners are able to develop their land they will develop their land,” he said.
Beadle said a six-story hotel could be built as of right, for example, and with a project like the one presented the board can have a say in cutting the size, guaranteeing affordable housing and providing commercial space.
