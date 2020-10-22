Community Board 6 Chairwoman Alexa Weitzman, saying the coronavirus crisis has been taken “extremely seriously from the beginning,” told Mayor de Blasio on WNYC radio’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” last Friday that the area is dealing with the fallout from different messages coming from different leaders.
“The miscommunication and lack of coordination between the state and the city has had a very negative effect on the residents of my district,” she said.
Weitzman noted Forest Hills has been impacted despite not seeing a “demonstrable increase” in cases like Rego Park has. Cluster closures have seen a number of schools closed, churches and synagogues limited in capacity and restrictions on businesses, though the regulations are varied, with some facing different rules despite being across the street from each other [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“I’m here advocating for our residents who have had rollbacks in their businesses, some that have just reopened that are now in a red zone without the data to back up why that is,” she said. “I’m advocating for public school parents who had to take out their students from schools in zones that did not have even a 2 percent” rate.
Parents and students rallied at PS 196 Oct. 14, frustrated that the school on 113th Street had to close.
“The goal posts are moving constantly,” one parent said. “First our ZIP code is OK. Then, hours later, it’s a cluster.”
De Blasio said the goal is to not have to shut down a school or small business unless it is to stop a second wave.
“We are threatened with a full blown second wave here in New York City,” he said. “We are seeing it in other parts of the country, we are seeing it in a lot of Europe. It’s absolutely troubling to see how far these places are falling backwards. We can’t let that happen here.”
He acknowledged the federal, state and city legislatures are not always on the same page.
“It would be nice if there had been one consistent approach from the beginning. That’s sometimes hard to do between different levels of government. I’m not excusing it, I’m just being honest,” de Blasio said, adding, “It is not helpful but it is often a reality.”
The mayor said the thing to do now is to get through this “as quickly as humanly possible because we have a chance to get this done in the next week or two if everyone does what they should do with masks and social distancing and following these rules and make this something that was a quick period of time.”
