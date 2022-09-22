Plans for a synagogue on 66th Road in Rego Park were approved by a comfortable margin at a meeting of Community Board 6 on Sept. 14.
Congregation Ohr Eliyahu, a Sephardic congregation, is seeking to erect a two-story building with a basement on the site of a house at 85-94 66 Road. The application, which originally asked for three stories, is wildly unpopular in the surrounding neighborhood — more than 360 residents have signed a petition asking the application not be approved.
While a synagogue is a permitted use of property under zoning regulations, Ohr Eliyahu is asking for a variance allowing the building to be closer to the property lines in order to have sufficient space for intended programming.
Residents have expressed to CB 6, the city’s Board of Standards and Appeals and elected officials that the synagogue would bring overwhelming volumes of pedestrian and automobile traffic to the block between Fitchett and Alderton streets, and that the hours of operation seven days per week would bring noise and other side effects. Two residents, during the Aug. 8 meeting of the board’s Land Use/Housing/Landmark Committee, said they would fear terrorist attacks.
One resident told the Chronicle that they will consider legal action to stop construction.
CB 6, following the recommendation of the committee, approved the application by a vote of 29 to 12 with one abstention.
“Do you really consider a building with a capacity of 363 people to be small? We certainly don’t,” resident Joanne Sullivan said at the virtual Sept. 14 meeting. Seven other residents in the neighborhood expressed similar concerns either in writing or during the public speaking session.
Attorney Jay Goldstein, who represents Ohr Eliyahu, said on Saturdays and holy days, vehicular traffic would be minimal as congregants would walk to services. He said on weekdays, the impact on neighborhood parking also would be negligible as worshippers would be seeking parking before and after each day’s rush hours.
Responding to questions from board members about possibly sharing quarters with nearby synagogues, Goldstein pointed out that different congregations can have varied religious needs, and that they very often choose to follow the teachings of a specific rabbi.
The vote was hardly a rubber stamp.
“I’m concerned that the public’s concerns are not being addressed,” said board member Kevin Ly.
Peter Beadle, first vice chairman of CB 6, acknowledged residents’ concerns.
“But keep in mind that when we are talking about the needs of the community, the congregants are members of the community,” he said. “That has to be kept in mind as well.”
Among the board’s recommended conditions for city approval are provisions to form sound attenuation in the building; measures to prevent light intrusion on neighbors during late-night services and activities; and enhanced stormwater runoff protections.
