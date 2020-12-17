Community Board 5 voted in favor of the city’s Zoning for Coastal Flood Resiliency Plan during last Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
The Department of City Planning proposal, which was presented to the board during November’s meeting, is meant to protect buildings from water damage by removing zoning barriers.
“We really did not have any concerns with it,” said CB 5 Land Use Committee Chairman Walter Sanchez. “It doesn’t present too much in our community board other than Newtown Creek.”
In other board news, there were no objections to several liquor license applications and renewals.
Companies applying for licenses were Cabanas Jorge Corp. at 688 Seneca Ave. in Ridgewood and Fresh Pond Cocktail Club LLC at 64-18 Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood.
Applying for renewals were Frank Kowalinski Post 4 at 61-57 Maspeth Ave. in Maspeth and Zenith Thai Inc. at 70-02 Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood.
City Diner Corp. at 65-35 Grand Ave. in Maspeth submitted a change of class application from a restaurant wine, beer and cider license to an on-premise full liquor license.
Borough President Donovan Richards, introducing himself to the board after being inaugurated, said NYC Health + Hospitals sites have reliable Covid testing. “My wait was no more than 10 minutes and I didn’t get on a line and say, ‘I’m the borough president,’” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.