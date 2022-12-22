In the spirit of the holidays, Community Board 5 has compiled a list of things on which it would like input when Citi Bike racks come to the area.
And Transportation Services Committee Chairman Eric Butkiewicz has checked it more than twice.
“It’s on hold for now, but we don’t know how long that’s going to last,” Butkiewicz said in his presentation at a virtual meeting on Dec. 15. “But it’s on hold for now.”
Citi Bike and the city’s Department of Transportation have been planning to install between 50 and 60 racks with the rental bicycles in the area. Civic leaders, business owners and elected officials have from the start asked that the racks go on sidewalks whenever possible so as to not eliminate an estimated 2.5 street parking spaces per rack.
That has been a point of contention, with Christina Wilkinson of the Juniper Park Civic Association drafting a pair of reports this year in an effort to reach a compromise with the city that eliminates as few parking spaces as possible.
Eight letters to the board read during the public comment part of the meeting ardently supported expansion of the Citi Bike program to CB 5.
The full board voted overwhelmingly to send a letter to the DOT requesting a handful of points of input in any final selection process.
“We want any plan to better fit the needs of the community,” Butkiewicz said. “The board wants to take an active role in the ... implementation of the program and the choosing of the sites to make sure that it works for the whole community.”
Among the board’s requests are using sidewalks when possible and in places where no parking is allowed — such as daylighted street corners — when it is not.
The letter also asks that the DOT send a comprehensive list of the Citi Bike docking stations siting criteria to help in their suggested sites.
Butkiewicz also wants the DOT to commit to the smallest possible docking stations as a default selection; and to agree to change or relocate a station if it proves to not be working in the neighborhood.
In other transportation news, the committee has begun an investigation of how other communities along tracks used by New York & Atlantic Railway deal with overnight noise, which some residents living near the rail yard in Glendale say has been getting worse of late with the clatter of coupling train cars and the blowing of horns in the overnight hours.
“They have one guy who blows the horn five or six times longer than anyone else,” neighbor Lewis Ross told the Chronicle during a telephone conversation on Monday. “And they’re ringing the bells too.”
The monthly report of the Public Safety Committee eventually turned, as it often does, to the congregate men’s homeless shelter on Cooper Avenue in Glendale.
Chairwoman Maryann Lattanzio said the most recent statistics from the 104th Precinct continue to highlight problems.
“They have been called to the shelter 606 times this year,” Lattanzio said. “Not all were 911 calls. One hundred seventy-two were ambulance calls. Thirty-two were 311 calls.”
Lattanzio said year-to-date that 63 residents of the shelter have been arrested on various charges, though only 30 of those incidents took place in the 104th Precinct.
