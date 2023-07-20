While some members of Community Board 5 have a number of concerns about a legal marijuana shop proposed for Middle Village, they may need to get a bit creative to formally register those with the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
A July 12 vote on a motion to notify the OCM of the board’s formal disapproval ended in a 19-19 tie, defeating it.
The board is not scheduled to meet in full again until September.
In a public hearing in June, Osbert Ordu–a, CEO of The Cannabis Place, spelled out plans to open a licensed dispensary at 74-03 Metropolitan Ave., the former site of a Chase bank branch. He presented plans for security, enforcing age restrictions and community involvement.
Following that meeting, District Manager Gary Giordano sent the OCM both an email and a formal letter outlining a number of concerns raised during the hearing.
Objections in the formal message voted on last week included:
• the site’s location within 500 feet of a preschool;
• its location in the main area of the Metropolitan Avenue shopping area where teens walk to and from school and where children go to stores and restaurants with their families;
• the potential impact on the surrounding residential neighborhood;
• the possible inclusion of a cannabis delivery service and on-site smoking room; and
• the possibility that customers might elect to light up in public on Metropolitan Avenue or a nearby street.
Failure to garner enough votes to pass a motion outright equals defeat on the board. It also was brought up that a preschool may not specifically meet the statutory definition of a school.
Giordano said at the meeting he was able to get a two-week extension of the deadline for comment from the OCM, and that his previous notifications did include the objections that the board failed to pass on July 12.
He also told the members last week that they seldom convene during their August summer break unless there is an emergency.
