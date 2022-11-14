City officials have notified Community Board 5 that nearly five dozen Citi Bike stations are coming to Maspeth and Ridgewood and other neighborhoods, according to a press release received from the Board office Monday night.
In the statement, District Manager Gary Giordano stated that about 57 stations will begin installation “within the next few weeks.”
The Chronicle sent an email to the DOT Monday night seeking comment.
The Ridgewood locations are in the area bordered by Metropolitan Avenue in the north; Grandview Avenue into Forest Avenue to Summerfield Street to Wyckoff Avenue to Cooper Avenue on the west and south; and Fresh Pond Road into Traffic Avenue, to 65th Place, to Shaler Avenue on the east.
There are approximately seven Glendale locations in the area bordered by Myrtle Avenue into Central Avenue and Otto Road on the north; Cooper Avenue on the south; 66 Street on the east and the LIRR Freight Rail Line, from Wyckoff Avenue to the Myrtle Avenue/Fresh Pond Road intersection on the west,” he added.
Maspeth sites are in the area bordered by Maurice Avenue on the north and west; Metropolitan Avenue at Flushing Avenue, to Eliot Avenue to 64th Street on the south; 65th Place, into Hamilton Place to Grand Avenue, to 64th Street on the east; and Page Place to Grand Avenue to 54th Street on the west.
There are approximately four locations planned for the Middle Village area along Metropolitan Avenue, from Fresh Pond Road to the M Train Station; and one location at the Eliot Avenue/Fresh Pond Road intersection.
Giordano said approximately 40 docking stations locations are planned for installation in what are now roadway parking lanes, with 17 sidewalk locations.
He said the DOT recently informed him that notifications are being sent to those who own property where the Citi Bike locations are planned.
Giordano stated that he has written to the DOT asking how many car parking spaces would be lost due to the bike stations, but that Board 5 had not received a definitive answer from as of Monday night.
The expansion and what area officials have said is a lack of public participation have been the source of strain since March, when the DOT first discussed plans with members of CB 5.
Worried about the potential impact on already hard-to-find street parking spaces, Christina Wilkinson of the Juniper Park Civic Association last spring compiled a 31-page counterproposal that located 45 sites, many on sidewalks near DOT-proposed street docks, that would result in fewer parking spaces lost.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), in July accused the DOT of flat-out ignoring community input on the matter, and at that time called on Mayor Adams to fire Borough DOT Commissioner Nicole Garcia.
