In what was probably the worst-kept secret in city government, Community Board 5 last week placed flooding mitigation measures in four of the top five slots and six of the top nine when listing members’ priority requests for the city’s 2023-24 capital budget.
A request to fund more field personnel for the Department of Environmental Protection was the second-highest priority on the board’s request for the expense budget.
Perhaps the only upset was that the chronically flooded Cooper Avenue underpass was only listed as the third-top priority when board members filled out their ballots following the September meeting.
“The priorities came out ... not that much different than what the executive committee had recommended,” District Manager Gary Giordano said. “The 2024 fiscal year begins on July 1, 2023, which shows you how we have to be that far ahead of the game.”
Priority No. 1 is the redesign and reconstruction of the storm sewer system in areas of the Fifth District that have been chronically prone to flooding.
No. 2 is to provide more storm water runoff mitigation, such as through the creation of more rain gardens.
No. 3 is the Cooper underpass, which underwent major upgrades over 2012-13 but still flooded up to the Long Island Rail Road trestle during Hurricane Ida on Sept. 1, 2021.
It also added to the flooding of homes in a brief but powerful storm this past Sept. 13.
Giordano and Board Chairman Vincent Arcuri both said upgrades conducted by the city DEP were, in fact, extensive.
“They need to maintain the pumping system, which I know because I was there redirecting traffic,” Arcuri said. “It just went out and no one came out to throw the reset switch for several hours.”
Arcuri also said the site has repaving that needs to be redone, along with installation of a new catch basin.
Giordano said maintenance issues aside, the city did its part in reconstructing that for which it is responsible, including a bridge that crosses Cooper adjacent to the LIRR trestle and moves nonpassenger trains.
“The LIRR has not touched their bridge, so that’s a big part of what the really big capital needed there is,” he said.
Other priorities, in order, are:
• pedestrian safety improvements at Grand Avenue and 69th Street and at Grand Avenue and the Long Island Expressway eastbound service road in Maspeth;
• reconstruction and replacement of deteriorated catch basins;
• reconstruction of Palmetto Street in Ridgewood between St. Nicholas and Seneca avenues;
• reconstruction of sewers, sidewalks and pedestrian tamps on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood between Fresh Pond Road and Wyckoff Avenue;
• reconstruction of Wyckoff Avenue between Cooper and Flushing avenues, which Giordano said is largely in Brooklyn’s Community District 4, but would certainly benefit Queens 5;
• a comprehensive study of all sewers n CB 5; and
• replacement of the Grand Avenue Bridge, the steel truss, metal grate bridge that crosses Newtown Creek and connects Maspeth with Brooklyn.
Giordano said the bridge could begin construction as early as 2025 or 2026 — depending on when federal authorities decide if they want a movable or stationary bridge to take its place.
The entire list contains 34 items.
The top 10 expense budget requests include:
• a minimum of 30 new officers for the 104th Precinct;
• the hiring or assignment of more field workers for the Bureau of Water and Sewer Operations;
• more examiners and inspectors for the Department of Buildings to deal with illegal land use and illegal construction;
• more personnel for the Department of Sanitation to increase removal of illegal dumping and public wastebasket pickups;
• increased youth educational and recreational programs;
• money to guarantee firehouse staffing at existing levels;
• senior citizen programs for things like nutrition, transportation and healthcare;
• more frequent garbage and recycling pickups for schools and institutions;
• funding of the Division of Forestry to allow more pruning of city trees; and
• more personnel for traffic inspections, street sign manufacturing and installation and painting street lines and markings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.