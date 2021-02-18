Five street fairs were approved during Community Board 5’s virtual meeting last Wednesday, though city restrictions could prevent them from taking place.
“I doubt very much that the city is going to allow any street festivals prior to the beginning of the summer, at best,” said CB 5 District Manager Gary Giordano.
Board Chairman Vinny Arcuri Jr. said the city is still taking input on which festivals boards would recommend if they are held.
The first approved was the Myrtle Avenue Ridgewood Festival proposed by the Ridgewood Local Development Corp. for Sunday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including setting and cleaning up. The festival would be on Myrtle Avenue between Wyckoff Avenue and Fresh Pond Road.
The board voted 23-13 in favor despite some voicing concerns.
“As much as I would love to see them and really want to get out, I mean, it’s just going to draw hundreds of people ... there are too many people that are stupid, that will not stay a safe distance from other people,” member Ken Rehberger said.
A separate application for a fair for one block of Myrtle Avenue the same day was not voted on. It was submitted in case the other one was voted down.
“We can’t approve two events for the same location on the same day,” Arcuri said.
A Grand Avenue street festival for Sunday, June 27, was approved by a 24-13 vote.
The event, sponsored by the Maspeth Chamber of Commerce, Maspeth Lions Club and Maspeth Kiwanis Club, would take place on Grand Avenue between 65th and 72nd streets, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including setting and cleaning up.
A Myrtle Avnue festival for the same times on Sunday, July 18 was approved by the same 24-13 margin.
Proposed by the Glendale Kiwanis Club, the festival would take place on Myrtle Avenue between Fresh Pond Road and Forest Avenue.
The Italian Fresh Pond Road street fair was approved by a closer 20-17 margin. The fair would be held along Fresh Pond Road between Woodbine and Menahan streets from Sept. 9 through 12, operating from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
“The event has always been an opportunity to share part of Italian culture which manifest itself in these festivals,” said Tony Di Piazza of the Federazione Italo-Americana di Brooklyn and Queens, the longtime organizer of the Ridgewood fair, in a letter to the board.
A Myrtle Avenue fair sponsored by the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District was approved 23-13. That fair would take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. along Myrtle Avenue from Fresh Pond Road to Wyckoff Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.