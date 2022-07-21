Community Board 5 and the 104th Precinct Community Council set their leadership for the next year as they headed into their summer recesses.
The 104th Council voted in Jon Kablack as president in a meeting on July 12, along with Tania Broschert as vice president, Dieter Vey as sergeant-at-arms, Secretary Alice Mackenzie and Assistant Secretary Jim Paper.
“I’m preparing for my first big event, National Night Out, on Aug. 2,” Kablack told the Chronicle, referring to the national event marked in every city precinct. It is always scheduled for the first Tuesday in August. The 104th Precinct’s event this year will be, as usual, in Forest Park.
Kablack had been serving as acting president since late April when Len Santoro vacated the post in preparation for moving to Arizona.
The next day, CB 5 voted once again for longtime board Chairman Vincent Arcuri. Walter Sanchez was selected as first vice chairman and Dmytro Fedkowskyj as second vice chairman. Kathy Masi was voted in as treasurer and Peggy O’Kane as secretary.
At-large positions went to Maryann Lattanzio, Ted Renz, Fred Haller and Paul Kerzner.
