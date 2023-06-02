CB 2 passes vote of no confidence in Ardila

Community Board 2 on Thursday took a vote of no confidence in Assemblymember Juan Ardila (D-Maspeth), passing the motion 34-1 in light of allegations that the lawmaker sexually assaulted two women in 2015.
“In response to accusations of sexual assault which came out after his election, Assemblymember Juan Ardila has released non-specific public statements apologizing for ‘past behavior,’” the resolution reads. “His constituents deserve to know the truth.”
After initially telling the Chronicle, “I don’t even know what this is,” when first contacted in March, Ardila sent a statement to the paper hours later, “apologiz[ing] for” his “behavior.” He released another statement the next day, saying, “I fully take responsibility for my actions and I am committed to a process of accountability.”
Following the Chronicle’s breaking report on two women’s encounters with the freshman assemblymember when they were still students at Fordham University and he had just graduated, the lawmaker has faced calls to step down from numerous area political groups and elected officials, including Gov. Hochul.
The women, who have been granted anonymity, say Ardila assaulted them at a party with Fordham students and alumni in October 2015. The first woman said Ardila “got handsy” with her on a couch when she was heavily intoxicated, proceeding to drag her toward the bathroom before a friend intervened. That friend corroborated her account. The second woman said Ardila took her into the bathroom and started kissing her and that when she pulled away, she saw he had exposed and was touching himself.
Since the Chronicle first reported the two accounts on March 13, the first woman has filed an official compliant with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and has cooperated with a probe by it and the Special Victims Unit.
Thursday’s vote comes a month after CB 2 had an hours-long discussion on how the group ought to address Ardila’s alleged conduct — which the Chronicle first reported in March — as some argued his pariah status in Albany has encroached on his ability to serve. Both state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez (D-Long Island City) and Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) spoke to that during the May meeting. Ardila’s failure to give board members answers about the allegations that evening only added fuel to the fire. Ardila said more than once that the community “would hear from him” “in a timely manner”; as of the time of this report, he still has yet to make another statement.
The board opted to table the matter last month so Chair Danielle Brecker could inquire as to what actions would be within the group’s authority. After the borough president’s legal counsel referred her to the Conflicts of Interest Board, Brecker said Thursday she was informed that the options on the table — a vote of no confidence, a call for resignation and formally calling on Ardila to provide some answers — were kosher. Following a meeting of the board’s Executive Committee, First Vice Chair Ros Gianutsos moved ahead with drafting a resolution, which went before the board Thursday.
Gianutsos noted in the resolution that the assemblymember “failed to respond in a timely and public manner” to the board’s questions.
Ardila was not present at this month’s meeting; a member of his staff said he was driving down from Albany and that he was “handling an emergency.” The assemblymember did not immediately respond to the Chronicle’s requests for comment.
At its core, the resolution focuses on whether the voices of the community district — and more broadly, of AD 37 — are being heard in Albany. “Queens Community Board 2 is deeply concerned that constituents are not receiving the representation they are due,” it reads. It continues to cite Won and Gonzalez’s comments.
That focus was not unintentional. “We did pick the least controversial route to take after much consideration within the executive committee of the board,” Brecker said in a message to the Chronicle Friday. “This was to make sure there was no appearance of anything bad and ... it’s what we thought could get the votes.”
“My understanding is that a board can’t electioneer but we can take [a] position on an elected not being accountable to the community,” she added.
Not only are community boards nonpartisan, but they are also only advisory bodies. While she acknowledged that, Gianutsos still found power in a vote of no confidence. “It’s not an official position or action. It is a an official statement of lack of confidence — we do not have confidence in his ability to do his job,” she said. “And we want to say that. We want to go on record and say that.”
But some members of the board suggested taking the matter a step further. Prameet Kumar asked if the panel might call for Ardila’s resignation, given the COIB’s blessing. To that, Brecker responded, “I personally agree with you, but in the interest of getting something done and passed, my belief is this is more palatable to the full board.”
While several other members were on board with Kumar’s proposal, not everyone wanted to go that route.
“If we expand this motion to have to decide whether he is guilty or not of the accusations, I for one would raise a tremendous objection,” Stephen Cooper said. “I can’t force him to answer in a court of Community Board 2 to the charges. But I can understand the fact that the position he has put himself in — or a position that he finds himself in — puts us in perhaps an untenable position.”
Osman Chowdhury, the board’s sole dissenting member, did not speak during discussion on the motion.
