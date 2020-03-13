Despite a call on the office of Mayor De Blasio to close New York City schools because of the Coronavirus, his honor has remained adamant that school will not be cancelled.
For now.
More than 104,000 concerned parents, teachers and area residents have signed a petition for city schools to close. One student in The Bronx has so far been examined for symptoms of COVID-19.
There are 421 cases of Coronavirus in New York State yet city officials have reassured parents, but many are concerned. The United Federation of Teachers has contacted De Blasio directly on the matter of school closures but the outcome seems to be the same as before.
“We don’t suggest this lightly,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew in a statement. “We understand the immense disruption this will create for our families. But right now more than a million students and staff crisscross the city every day on their way to schools, putting themselves and others at risk of exposure and increasing the likelihood of bringing exposure into their homes and communities.” The Department of Education runs the largest public school system in the country, educating 1.1 million pupils at its more than 1,900 schools. “I have met with the Mayor and outlined our reasons for urging a shutdown,” Mulgrew added. ”He believes the schools should stay open, though he has agreed to a number of additional safeguards and accommodations. In the end, we have decided to respectfully disagree.” Meanwhile on a statewide level, a petition submitted on Wednesday collected almost 30,000 signatures to close CUNY and SUNY schools. "We request that CUNY, a public university, take precaution like other private/public schools and close (or move classes online) while state officials learn more about COVID-19 to limit the spreading of the virus along students and faculty," the petition reads. "Many of CUNY's students and faculty have been exposed to people who are now in quarantine or were previously in quarantine. Students’ education should not come at the cost of their health." University Student Senate Chairperson Timothy Hunter has also called on Gov. Cuomo to close SUNY Schools and encourage SUNY to transition to online classes.
"Anything less is a disservice to our students, their families, and our institution's mission," Hunter said.
Queens based Catholic elementary schools will shut down for at least a week beginning Monday, as announced by the archdiocese on March 12. The possibility of a lengthier closure is anticipated.
“In an effort to be proactive in our response to the spread of the Coronavirus, the Most Reverend Nicholas DiMarzio, Bishop of Brooklyn, has dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice for Catholics of Brooklyn and Queens,” a March 13 statement form the archdiocese read.
There are 203 Catholic schools across the five boroughs with an enrollment of roughly 77,000 kids.
Success Academy announced to families and staff on March 13 that it will suspend on-campus learning and shift all 18,000 students to remote learning, starting Thursday, March 19, until further notice. The charter system’s school staff will use Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18 to finalize preparations for online and at-home learning for students in grades K-12.
On Friday, Mayor DeBlasio appeared on The Brian Lehrer show on WNYC, where he spoke about his decision on not closing city public schools. When asked by Lehrer if the reason for not closing school was good the mayor responded, “Oh, not just some reasons, profound reasons. I really believe this. It begins with our children. We need our children to be safe. We need them to be in a place where, you know there's now a school nurse in every single school building. We need our children to be fed, which is a reality, bluntly in a city with lots of folks who have very few resources, a lot of folks who are poor, that our schools are a place where kids often get two nutritious meals in their day that they might not get otherwise.
We need our first responders, our medical personnel to be able to depend on our schools for their children, for their own children so they can do the work to protect all of us. So they did not force to have to stay home because they have no other choice. And we also, by the way, you know, I, when people, when states, or any place else closes their schools is that for a week, a month? Is that the entire rest of the school year? Do you realize the impact that has on a child's education to lose half a school year, or a big chunk of the school year?”
In the face of the growing concern, the rising numbers of both people infected and those who have perished, the mayor proclaimed that, “God forbid any of us has to deal with coronavirus, but if you had to – if you had to experience it, there is no place better on Earth to be than in New York City right now, with literally more doctors and nurses and medical professionals, the strongest public health apparatus in the nation by far.”
