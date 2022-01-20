Officers on the midnight shift in the NYPD’s 104th Precinct on Jan. 15 responded to a call about three suspicious men crawling under vehicles in Maspeth.
The quick response netted them three perpetrators apprehended in the act of cutting catalytic converters, above, off the underside of parked vehicles.
The auto exhaust parts are valued because of precious metals they contain, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.
— Michael Gannon
