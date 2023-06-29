Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the philosopher and statesman known as the international symbol against caste discrimination and the father of India’s constitution, was honored with a street co-naming last Sunday at the corner of 61st Street and Broadway in Woodside.
City Councilwoman Julie Won, at center left at top, thanked the leaders of the Shri Guru Ravidass Temple, other elected officials and the community for making the co-naming possible.
“Dr. Ambedkar spent his life overcoming adversity and fighting against the discrimination of Dalits, women, and religious minorities,” Won said, referring to India’s “untoouchable” caste, which Ambedkar was born into. “His commitment to equality and justice is an inspiration to us all.”
