A 27-year-old man was shot to death while he sat in a cab in Elmhurst on Nov. 1.
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, said an arrest has been made — and that the shooter was previously involved in a nonfatal shooting and a separate attempted murder.
“This was a very bad guy,” he said.
There have been 12 shooting incidents in the Corona and Elmhurst area this year, with 17 victims. “Most of the offenders are gang members,” Cermeli said during Monday’s 110th Precinct Community Council meeting.
The commander does not want residents lowering their guard just because they are not in a gang themselves. “When that shooting occurs, we’re in such a densely populated area that innocent people can be struck,” Cermeli said, adding, “I don’t want people to stay up at night and worry but I want people to become active in their community.”
He said if residents know there are illegal activities in the area they should come to the precinct to speak to someone or call 911.
Cermeli said the NYPD is working with the FBI to prosecute gang members.
“We’re taking these crimes, working with the FBI now and we’re incarcerating these people federally,” he said.
Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations charges were utilized by federal prosecutors in the past to take down the Mafia and now, Cermeli said, they can take out street gangs.
“Basically all we have to establish is crime in furtherance of a criminal enterprise,” he said. “Criminal enterprise is organized crime, the Mafia or, in this case, it’s illegal gangs, street gangs.”
Gang members can be looking at longer sentences as a result. “Now all of a sudden you could be facing 20 years on each count,” Cermeli said.
He also had a message for gang members.
“We’re going to catch you, No. 1, because that’s what we do and, No. 2, we’re not going to see you anymore,” he said. “So take it easy, have a nice life and enjoy the inside of a federal prison.”
Cermeli noted that Mafia members would make deals and give up information in exchange for shorter sentences. The same thing can happen with RICO charges being applied to street gangs, according to the commander.
“The word now is on the street,” he said. “People are now starting to not trust each other. People are starting to talk.”
The extended jail time is “enough time that your followers and your members and friends and peers are going to look at that and have to make a hard choice and say, ‘I think we’re at the point where, wow, this guy got that much time? This isn’t worth it,’” Cermeli said.
Index crimes have increased 2.7 percent through Nov. 22 compared to the same time in 2019. Murders went from two to three, felony assaults increased from 293 to 318, burglaries jumped from 106 to 179 and vehicle thefts soared from 70 to 129.
Rapes decreased from 34 to 25, and grand larcenies from 542 to 428. Robberies remained even at 245.
Officers Brandon Rivera and Benjamin Eedle were celebrated as the Cops of the Month for an arrest made in early October, with a .40 caliber handgun and a 30-round magazine being recovered. “That’s one less firearm on the street,” Cermeli said, adding, “I don’t know what you need a 30-round magazine in a handgun for but definitely in the hands of a criminal that’s going to do a lot of damage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.