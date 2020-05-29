Retired prosecutor Jim Quinn announced Friday that his campaign for borough president is over after failing to have the nonpartisan special election restored in court.
The election was slated for June 23 but was canceled by Gov. Cuomo. A Democratic primary will be held that day, but Quinn is not on that ballot. Quinn went to court to have the decision overturned but lost, and an appellate judge sided with Cuomo Wednesday.
“While I strongly disagree and believe this decision disenfranchised Queens voters who have a right to an elected borough president before January 2021, at this point further legal action would be futile and we must accept the judge’s ruling,” Quinn said in a statement.
Quinn ran on a platform of being tough on crime and was a vocal critic of state bail reform measures and the city’s plan to shutter Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens.
“In a short time, I saw all of the progress we made unraveling at warp speed in favor of a radical political agenda that put dangerous career criminals back on our streets and a 30-story jail in the heart of our borough,” he said in the statement.
The winner of the race would have served through the end of this year and then be replaced by whoever wins the general election in November.
The candidates in the Democratic primary are Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and businessman Dao Yin.
The winner will face Queens Republican Chairwoman Joann Ariola-Shanks in November.
Sharon Lee has been Acting Borough President since Jan. 1.
