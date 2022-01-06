Even in the second year of Covid-19 with a lethal tropical storm, Central Queens couldn’t be kept down. Some things even returned to something resembling a state of normalcy.
July
In the race to replace term-limited Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) in the 29th District, Democrat Lynn Schulman built on her Election Night lead after all votes were counted. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams secured the Democratic nomination for mayor against Republican Curtis Sliwa, while Queens Borough President Donovan Richards won renomination in an unexpectedly close primary against former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley.
A report from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on July 16 showed that drug overdose deaths surged in Queens during the 2020 pandemic. Katz said there were 391 overdose deaths in 2020, a 45.5 percent increase over 2019. The total was nearly five times the 82 homicide deaths in the borough in 2020.
Statues of the Blessed Mother and St. Therese, the Little Flower, that had stood outside Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Kessel Street in Forest Hills since 1937 were destroyed by a vandal in the early-morning hours of July 17. Replacement costs were estimated at $12,000.
New York City began soliciting public input on plans to expand, codify and make permanent its Open Restaurants Program, which was created in the darker days of the pandemic in an effort to keep restaurants afloat with cafe-style and curbside dining.
After the idea had been talked about and speculated on for nearly three decades, the Queens Public Library on July 28 officially released plans to replace the 47-year-old Rego Park Library at 94-41 63 Drive. The new $33.2 million facility is scheduled to open in 2025.
Some frustrated parker may have had a problem with four of the light-blue Revel ride-share scooters that began proliferating in Forest Hills back in the spring. They were found laying on their side on the grass by the curb on a street off Union Turnpike, with one appearing to be damaged.
August
After cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, the annual National Night Out Against Crime celebration was back in the 112th Precinct on Queens Boulevard near MacDonald Park.
Kristina Raevsky, 11, published a 150-page book, “Fly Me to the Moon and Other Stories.” The genesis of the book was an assignment she received in one of her fifth-grade classes at PS 196 in Forest Hills.
Kevin O’Leary of Community Board 9 had repeatedly tried to find out which city agency was responsible for cleaning litter and trash that has accumulated or been dumped on Union Turnpike in Kew Gardens near Forest Park. The answer, the Chronicle learned, depended on which city agency was contacted. The Department of Sanitation referred inquiries to the Department of Parks and Recreation. Parks in an email said “the area in question is actually maintained by the DOT” or Department of Transportation. The DOT referred the Chronicle to the DSNY “as this is a local street.”
The same trash was still present when the Chronicle again visited the site in the fall.
Gov. Cuomo, under growing clouds of scandal on multiple fronts, announced on Aug. 10 that he would resign effective Aug. 24. The Queens native was under increasing pressure from alleged sexual harassment scandals and the burgeoning investigation into alleged efforts by his administration to conceal the true number of Covid-related nursing home deaths from federal investigators.
The city announced on Aug. 20 that all students and staff participating in “high-risk” sports like football and volleyball would be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
After a year away because of the pandemic, the US Open once again welcomed fans back to the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
September
The remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated New York City the night of Sept. 1 to 2, killing 13 people including eight in Queens. Many were trapped in basement or cellar apartments as the storm dropped about 10 inches of rain in some areas with flash floods and 35 mile-per-hour winds. The city’s drainage system, in most areas, is not designed to handle such volumes of water.
Mayor de Blasio said the city had been misled by weather forecasters as to the seriousness of the storm, though the National Weather Service early on Sept. 1 had warned the city that “Significant & life-threatening flooding is forecast ...”
President Biden visited some of the harder-hit Queens neighborhoods on Sept. 7.
City sheriff’s deputies and officers from the NYPD’s 104th and 112th precincts on Sept. 3 seized 53 vehicles, some with paper license plates and others subjected to technology that screens for phony license plates.
Among the commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was the annual Run for Richie motorcycle rally from Aqueduct Race Track to One World Trade Center.
It is named for Richard Pearlman of Howard Beach, who was 18 and a member of the Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps who happened to be in Downtown Manhattan on a job-related matter when the planes struck the Twin Towers. He was last seen assisting badly injured victims in the street when one of the towers collapsed near him.
Major League Baseball marked the anniversary at Citi Field with a ceremony prior to the Mets hosting the New York Yankees.
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Daniil Medvedev of Russia won the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, at the US Open in Flushing Meadows.
De Blasio was in Forest Hills on Sept. 22 to officially sign off on the fourth and final stage of the redesign of Queens Boulevard. The plans include extending bike lanes between Yellowstone Boulevard and Union Turnpike.
Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Nas, who grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, and DJ Cassidy headlined a Sept. 23 concert at Forest Hills Stadium to benefit City Harvest, the largest food rescue organization on New York City. The organization reported that the concert raised enough money to feed 2.5 million hungry New York City residents for a day.
October
Olympic medalists Tina Charles of East Elmhurst and Jamaica, who played high school basketball at Christ the King High School in Middle Village, and sprinter Delilah Muhammad of Rochdale Village were honored by Richards at Borough Hall upon their return from the Tokyo Games.
A Queens grand jury indicted a 20-year-old man for criminally negligent homicide in the September 2020 death of a 79-year-old golf course groundskeeper at Forest Park.
David Mangaran, 19 at the time of the incident, is accused of pulling William Hinchey of Whitestone from his golf cart, dragging him to a paved area and slamming him to the ground after Hinchey approached him to get off the golf course with his bicycle. Hinchey died three days later during related surgery.
A 19-year-old Bronx man was indicted on Oct. 26 for the Jan. 1 shooting that killed a Rosedale man and wounded two others at the Umbrella Hotel in Kew Gardens. Richard Swygert is accused of shooting Robert Williams, 20, and two others in what was New York City’s first homicide of 2021 during a New Year’s Eve celebration at the troubled — and since-shuttered — hotel at 124-18 Queens Blvd.
November
Adams won the mayoralty in a landslide over Sliwa. Richards and Schulman also were elected by comfortable margins.
The congregation at the Forest Hills Jewish Center voted to sell their iconic building overlooking MacDonald Park at 106-06 Queens Blvd. Built in the 1940s, the edifice with a striking exterior has become more and more difficult to maintain and keep up with modern needs. The center will relocate somewhere in the area following a sale.
Community Board 6 and the city’s DOT are examining the possibility of making Kessel Street, a one-way westbound street in Forest Hills, one way eastbound for a single block between Union Turnpike and 75th Street. The aim is to prevent drivers from using it as a bypass to the traffic and lights on westbound Metropolitan Avenue, which runs parallel to Kessel one block south.
CB 6 also will be under new leadership in 2022, with Board Chairperson Alexa Weitzman announcing she will not seek re-election, though she intends to remain on the board.
Bishop Robert Brennan, 59, was installed as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn on Nov. 31. He takes the place of the retired Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who had led the diocese and its 1.2 million Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens since 2003.
December
CB 6 voted by a 32-4 margin not to support requested zoning changes for a 15-story apartment building proposed for 98-81 Queens Blvd. unless numerous conditions are met. The property is the site of the old 1939 Trylon movie theater, which now houses the Ohr Natan synagogue. It also has the Tower Diner. Preservationists have been trying to save both buildings.
What could prove problematic is that should the city not approve plans and zoning changes for the 15-story building with 44 units of affordable housing, the owners can as of right build a 16-story structure with no affordable units required.
Gil Hodges, manager of the 1969 Miracle Mets after a stellar career with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mayor-elect Adams appointed Keechant Sewell, chief of detectives for the Nassau County Police Department, as the new commissioner for the NYPD. She will be the first African-American woman to hold the post.
Queens Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) secured enough pledged votes to become the new Council speaker effective Jan. 1.
