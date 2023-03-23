The New York Blood Center needs blood donors of all types in order to close the gap during a critical shortage.
Blood is needed for surgery, cancer patients, new mothers and babies, and accident victims among others. Information is available at nybc.org. Upcoming drives include:
• NYC Department of Design and Construction, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at 3030 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• LaGuardia Community College, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City;
• Christ the King High School, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village;
• Knights of Columbus #5103, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 7, at 84-05 78 Ave. in Ridgewood;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 and 29, at 8000 Cooper Avenue in Glendale; and
• Hemja Welfare Society, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, in the mobile collection site at 37th Road and 74th Street in Jackson Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.