The arts and real estate communities in Long Island City are calling on area artists to make the waterfront even more appealing to the eye and to potential visitors.
TF Cornerstone and Culture Lab LIC are accepting applications and proposals for outdoor sculptures that could be put on display across from Hunters Point South Park in a courtyard between 52-03 and 52-41 Center Blvd. in a new mixed-income residential development.
“TF Cornerstone is very excited to launch this open call in partnership with Culture Lab LIC,” said Eleonora Bershadskaya, associate director at TF Cornerstone, in a press release sent by the company. “It’s our first time doing this, and we are generally thrilled to support a local artist — emerging or established — with the resources necessary to realize a public exhibition in a beautiful and unique urban location. LIC has a rich and storied history of artists both creating and living in the neighborhood, and we want to help celebrate that history.”
The garden is expected to be completed by the end of March.
Fans of passive recreation who visit the space are able not only to cross the street to roam around Hunters Point South Park or take the ferry to Manhattan; they can continue north along the waterfront to the adjacent Gantry Plaza State Park.
The deadline for applications is 11:50 p.m. on April 3. Artists can apply online on the Culture Lab LIC website at culturelablic.org/open-call-sculpture.
Priority will be given to artists local to the LIC area. The proposals can be for new or existing art; single or multiple sculptures. Depending on the size of the artwork that is accepted, the artist will receive up to $3,000 for the exhibition for a period of time to be determined.
The works will be returned to the artists at the end of each contract period.
Edjo Wheeler, executive director of Culture Lab LIC, said in the press release that the project benefits both the public and his organization’s mission to support the borough’s artists.
“Culture Lab LIC is here to provide art to our community and professional opportunities for artists,” Wheeler said. “We have been looking for more partners to create public art, and we are excited about this project. We want to see works that inspire and foster a sense of pride in where we live.
“It’s good for all of us to have more art around and support the artists who live here. Public art should be built into all urban planning and we can’t wait to see this new installation enjoyed by everyone.”
