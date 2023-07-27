The New York Blood Center is experiencing a critical summer shortage. Blood donors are needed for surgery, cancer patients, accident victims and new mothers and babies, among others. Information on how to donate or schedule a drive is available at nybc.org.
Upcoming drives include:
• Sunnyside Community Services, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at 43-31 39 St. in Sunnyside at the senior center;
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Thursday, Aug. 10; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6; and at a bloodmobile at the mall at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• Queens Place mall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; and 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at 88-01 Queens Blvd., all in the former Outback Steakhouse location;
• St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church, noon to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 62-54 60 Place in Ridgewood; and
• The Ridgewood Nepalese Society, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Sanctuary Room at 16-62 Stephen St. in Ridgewood.
