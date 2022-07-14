The New York Blood Center continues to call for Queens donors of all blood types to help patients in need. Donation appointments can be made online at nybc.org for a number of blood drives scheduled in the area.
They include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park, 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• The Gurung Society & Overseas Nepali Unit Forum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the temple at 75-15 Woodside Ave. in Elmhurst;
• Queens Place mall from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 7 p.m. in the former Outback Steakhouse at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst;
• St. Leo Catholic Academy auditorium, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 104-19 49 Ave. in Corona;
• Sunnyside Jewish Center, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at 40-20 47 Ave. in Sunnyside; and
• Long Island Jewish Forest Hills from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 102-01 66 Road in Forest Hills.
