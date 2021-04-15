Crime has been dropping in Corona and Elmhurst but April 4 was a rough night for the 110th Precinct.
Six people were stabbed at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue by six suspects. The victims appeared to be coming from a late night volleyball game at Flushing Meadows Park, according to Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct.
“I don’t really know what transpired during that game, if anything,” he said during last Thursday’s Precinct Community Council meeting, adding, “Thankfully none of their injuries were life-threatening.”
No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.
On the same night, a witness tried to stop an argument between a man and woman in Corona, with the man pulling out a gun and shooting in the air to scare him off.
Cermeli said he wants residents to call 911 if they witness something.
“I’d rather that than someone get hurt,” he said. “This guy could have lost his life.”
The subject of intervening was also raised by Det. Suk Too of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Rapid Response Unit.
Too spoke of attacks on Asians around the city, as she has heard from victims who say people nearby during incidents aren’t acting. She said people should call 911 or scream “Stop!” from a safe distance.
“A lot of times we don’t want to speak up,” Too said. “You know why? Because we don’t want to get involved. But without getting involved it’s hard to solve anything.”
The area has a sizable Asian population but Cermeli said Corona and Elmhurst have not seen bias attacks.
Index crimes are down 22.9 percent through April 4 compared to the same time in 2020.
Vehicle thefts have jumped from 25 to 35, a 40 percent spike. Cermeli said a lot of the incidents are due to keys being left in the ignition and key fobs in cars. “We do have a lot of opportunists,” he said.
Robberies dropped from 78 to 44, felony assaults slid from 79 to 71, burglaries declined from 57 to 41 and grand larcenies went from 151 to 107.
Rapes increased from 11 to 12 and there have been no murders, compared to one in the same stretch last year.
Cermeli also warned people not to fall for phone scams, especially callers claiming to be the police or the IRS.
“Never, ever, ever, I don’t care what’s going on, send money or gift cards,” he said.
The commander said some people have come to him saying they went to stores and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. “Not during my career,” Cermeli said. “This month.”
He said the scam issue used to be more common for seniors but now it’s spread out, with 20-year-olds telling him that they were worried about being in tax-related trouble.
The captain also addressed the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd and Cermeli’s hopes that the riots of 2020 will not be repeated. He spoke before the killing of Daunte Wright and the protests that followed.
“Everyone has the right to protest ... That’s what America is based on. That’s what people fought wars for. What I ask and beg of people in the City of New York is that we don’t cross that line from peaceful protesting to looting, rioting, vandalizing,” he said.
Cermeli said police are “100 percent prepared” regardless of the trial’s outcome.
“We’ll sit there on the front lines stonefaced as you curse at us. And we don’t complain,” he said. “In this culture where everyone’s, ‘Well, I was offended by this’ — We don’t get offended. We don’t have the luxury to get offended. We have to stand there and take every insult thrown at us and protect those people that are insulting us. That’s what we do.”
Cermeli said peaceful protest is supported but he doesn’t want to see burnings take away resources in communities that need it because officers are being mobilized to Fifth Avenue or Barclays Center. “Once you cross that line into criminality, your whole message gets diluted. Now you become a criminal and everybody’s focused on the burning of everything else,” he said.
The captain also commended officers Michael Garvey and Sergio Musso as Cops of the Month for March. On March 27, they responded to a call for an assault on 41st Avenue and were met by the victim, who had been punched, kicked and hit by a tire iron wrench. The officers rendered aid, called an ambulance and set up a crime scene and canvass of the area with descriptions of the suspects, which led to a car stop and the suspects arrested for gang assault.
