Residents of Corona and Elmhurst came with plenty of questions on April 28 as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority continued to roll out its proposal for modernizing bus service in Queens.
The online meeting dealt with all existing or possible new routes serving Community District 4. The MTA is looking to redraw most Queens bus routes and in many cases speed up service by eliminating some stops. Some routes or portions of routes will be relocated or eliminated.
The aim in most cases is to have service in those areas covered by new lines or redrawn portions of other routes.
“These are draft recommendations,” said Nikhil Tangirala of the MTA. “They’re subject to change. Nothing is set in stone. Changes can be made based on feedback we get from you and anyone else.”
More than 40 participants appeared to be taking part during most of the presentations and question-and-answer period.
Routes under discussion were a new Q14 between East Elmhurst and Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewood; the Q21 between Cross Bay Boulevard at 165th Street in Howard Beach and Roosevelt Avenue at 82nd Street in Jackson Heights; the Q23 between East Elmhurst and Fresh Meadows; the Q32 between Jackson Heights and Penn Station in Manhattan; the Q33, which runs on 82nd and 83rd streets between 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights and Ditmars Boulevard in East Elmhurst; the Q47 between LaGuardia Airport and Middle Village; the Q49 between East Elmhurst and Jackson Heights; the Q52 between Jackson Heights and Arverne; the Q53 between Jackson Heights and Rockaway Park; the Q58 between Ridgewood and Flushing; the Q60, which runs between Jamaica and Manhattan along Queens Boulevard; the proposed Q63 between Broadway at Queens Boulevard and Queens Plaza at 28th Street; the Q70 between Woodside and LaGuardia; the Q72 between Junction Boulevard in Rego Park and LaGuardia Airport; and a new Q80, which could cover what is now the southern end of the Q47 route.
There also would be changes to the B57 between Flushing Avenue in Jackson Heights and Brooklyn Borough Hall. The Q29 between Glendale and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights would be eliminated
The QM11 and QM12 between Forest Hills and Manhattan would be rerouted to cover some service now offered by the QM10, which is slated for elimination. A new QM7 could cover some of the service lost with the rerouting of the QM11.
Attendee Erin Sweeney in the Q-and-A session said rerouting the QM 11 east and north of Queens Boulevard could add 10- to 15-minute walks for people who still need to get to Manhattan, which the QM7 thus far is not drawn up to serve. Others might have to cross the Horace Harding Expressway and its service roads, she said.
“That’s not easy for the elderly, somebody with mobility issues or traveling with a child,” Sweeney said.
One man who did not give his name said the Q10, 11 and 12 plans seemed to deliberately shortchange LeFrak City. Many said the elimination of stops would be problematic.
The MTA said that spacing out stops more will speed up service as each one can add an average of 20 seconds or more to a trip. They said spacing stops about 1,200 feet apart would speed up trips and bring New York City more in line with other major systems. Some MTA routes average just over 800 feet between stops, and agency rep. Lucille Songhai said last week and in previous meetings that having stops every block or two is one of the top complaints the MTA gets from riders.
“If you want faster service, there’s a trade-off,” she said. “We’re trying to thread a needle.”
Proposals for each existing or planned route, including maps, service times and where bus stops wold be added, removed or relocated, can be found online at new.mta.info/project/queens-bus-network-redesign.
An online meeting is scheduled for each community district in Queens in ascending numerical order. The next one is scheduled for tonight, May 5, for District 6, covering Forest Hills and Rego Park.
People can register for any or all of the remaining meetings online at bit.ly/3EzQAE8.
