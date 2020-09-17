Spikes in burglaries and vehicle thefts are responsible for a 6.5 percent increase in crime in the 104th Precinct, in the 28-day period through Sept. 13 as compared to the same period in 2019.
There were 27 burglaries, up from six, a 350 percent increase. Seventeen of the incidents were at commercial establishments and are still being investigated, according to Deputy Inspector Victoria Perry, commander of the precinct.
Vehicle thefts jumped from nine to 21, an increase of more than 130 percent. Perry said motorcycles are being taken and that residents should chain them or put a GPS on them to make them easier to track if taken.
“These people are experienced at theft,” Perry said during Tuesday’s online meeting of the 104th Precinct Community Council. “They know what sites to target. They know what to look for.”
Grand larcenies decreased from 46 to 43 but are still an issue in the area, one that Perry says she “cannot stress enough.”
Victims are leaving valuables in cars, including wallets and pocketbooks. The credit cards inside make such thefts grand larcenies.
“We need to lock our doors and we need to remove our valuables from our cars,” Perry said.
“Let’s not help the criminals,” added Len Santoro, president of the 104th Precinct Community Council.
The commanding officer bemoaned the fact that the incidents are being carried out by recidivists.
“Unfortunately, because it’s not a violent crime, the people are released back to the street and, sure enough, they take the opportunity to do it again,” Perry said.
Felony assaults dropped from 19 to 15, robberies dropped from 25 to eight, rapes dropped from two to one and there were no murders or shooting incidents in the period.
Perry also spoke about an attack on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village several weeks ago, which a witness posted to social media. The witness said she saw a man with his privates exposed jump on a woman, before the witness helped pull him off the victim and the attacker walked away.
A photo of the man made the rounds on social media but he has not been identified.
Perry said police have not been able to track down the victim and are looking to speak with her.
“If anyone knows anyone who might know the victim and can get her to come forward, we would appreciate it,” she said.
