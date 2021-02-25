Crime is down 11 percent on the year in the 112th Precinct but Capt. Jospeh Cappelmann lamented an uptick in burglaries during last Wednesday’s virtual community council meeting.
“I must have jinxed myself at the last meeting when I said that many of the individuals that hurt us with commercial burglaries last year are currently in custody,” the commander said.
Burglaries increased from 12 to 15 through Feb. 14, compared to the same period last year. Commercial burglaries have jumped from two to nine.
“That’s a pretty significant increase,” Cappelmann said.
He believes the increase is being caused by two separate individuals. Cappelmann said registers have been targeted. Six of the nine burglaries are connected to active patterns. One of the two men, who does not live in the Forest Hills or Rego Park area, has been identified and is being sought by the warrants division.
“Every night that we’re out there, we’re looking for him,” Cappelmann said.
He said spots hit include Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens Boulevard and Austin Street off Ascan Avenue.
Residential burglaries have dropped from eight to six. Two of the six have resulted in arrests.
Cappelmann said there was an arrest in connection with an attempted residential burglary on Feb. 12 on 69th Road and 110th Street. A 911 call was made with the caller saying someone was entering the backyard and attempting to open the rear slide door but fled when he saw it was occupied. He was spotted approximately 20 minutes later and arrested.
Cappelmann said the man had several warrants in Manhattan. He was released after being arraigned and was arrested two days later for trying to steal a bike.
Cappelmann said generally people being arrested are not from the area.
“It would be much easier to fight crime if the individuals lived here because you’d know who you were dealing with,” he said.
Felony assaults also increased through Feb. 14, going from six to nine, a 50 percent jump.
Seven of the nine assaults have resulted in an arrest.
“We’d rather not have the assault but if we’re going to have an assault, it’s good to have an arrest to go with it,” Cappelmann said.
Three of the nine were domestic incidents, with each resulting in an arrest.
“Our domestic violence team follows up on all domestic incidents to make sure the victims of domestic violence are aware of the various services that are available to them,” Cappelmann said, adding there are also services for the perpetrator, such as anger management courses.
Grand larcenies decreased from 48 to 36, a 25 percent drop.
Cappelmann said shoplifting “continues to be a challenge for us” as it has been since the start of Covid.
CVS, Walgreens and Target are in close proximity to subways, making them desirable for shoplifters.
“If we don’t catch them right away, it’s very difficult to apprehend them because everyone’s wearing masks, they usually look like mummies when they’re stealing things,” Cappelmann said.
The commander also said the majority of shoplifting suspects are “suffering from some sort of substance abuse problem. This is how they support their habit.”
Vehicle thefts have decreased from six to five. Of the five that occurred, all in the 28-day period ending Feb. 14, three of the five cars had keys in the vehicle.
“That’s just another issue that we were dealing with last year,” Cappelmann said, noting that about 44 percent of vehicles stolen in 2020 had a key in the car.
The commander also said residents who do not drive their vehicle on a daily basis should check to see if it is still there. If it is missing, police would have an easier time frame to know when it happened.
Four of the five vehicles stolen were recovered and there have been two arrests.
Among other index crimes, robberies decreased from nine to seven, rapes remained even at one and there were no murders.
Cappelmann also alerted people to watch out for scams, saying there seems to be a different one every single day.
One is a check scam, in which someone will approach people outside a bank saying there is a problem with his bank account and ask someone to cash a check for him — even offering $40 to do it. Then the check will turn out to be fraudulent. Cappelmann said people seeing this behavior should call 911.
There are also phone scams in which people ask for personal information and money. Cappelmann said if a caller claims to be from a company, people should hang up and dial the company’s number and ask if they called.
