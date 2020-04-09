Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, is fighting an uptick in commercial burglaries, with many businesses closed due to the coronavirus.
“Everything seems to be primarily on the first platoon on the midnight tour,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Supermarkets, gas stations and 7-Eleven are among the targets. The 7-Eleven at 101-04 Metropolitan Ave. in Forest Hills was hit last Saturday morning. After it closed for the night, neighborhood coordination officers were going around inspecting closed businesses and saw the door was broken. Video showed someone kicking the door and taking cigarettes among other property.
“My people were actually in the right place at the right time doing exactly what I asked them to do,” Cappelmann said. “They just missed that burglary. They were there within minutes of the occurrence.”
Another man took cigarettes from Gas Sale at 68-27 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park early on April 3. Cappelmann has an idea on why the perpetrators are taking cigarettes.
“High mark-up on them. I think probably they’re reselling them to probably bodegas and stuff like that,” he said, noting that can make quick money.
He said alarms are not being tripped during the break-ins.
“7-Eleven is a place that’s usually open 24 hours a day so I don’t know what they could do when they close unexpectedly,” Cappelmann said. “Really, they just need to have alarms and cameras. That will help us with the investigation but as far as preventing it, what we’re doing is loading the midnights up with personnel and having them in zones where we’re historically taking commercial burglaries.”
The commander said the burglars don’t seem highly skilled, though he acknowledged a more sophisticated occurrence was a rooftop job done at Vitelio’s Marketplace on Yellowstone Boulevard on March 30, during which approximately $10,000 was taken. The department’s Major Case Squad is handling the investigation.
Cappelmann said the precinct is also seeing tires and rims taken off of cars. And there have been more vehicles being stolen.
“A lot of those have to do with people leaving their cars unattended with keys in the ignition,” he said. Over the past month, the rates of other crimes have been flat.
Through March 29, burglaries were up 137.5 percent, at 19 from 8 through the same stretch in 2019.
He also said morale in the precinct has been pretty good considering everything.
“The cops are going through a lot right now but they’re holding up and they’re out there still doing their job and working hard,” Cappelmann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.