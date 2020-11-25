Crime has increased 7.7 percent in Forest Hills and Rego Park compared to 2019 but Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, says things are not as bad as the stat may have you think.
There have been 516 index crimes committed through Nov. 15, 37 more than the 479 committed through the same time period last year. That jump comes out to less than one per week.
“Small numbers make a big percentage change,” Cappelmann said during last Wednesday’s online meeting of the 112th Precinct Community Council.
Burglaries have exploded from 43 to 107, a 148 percent spike. “It’s a devastating number,” Cappelmann said.
The commander said early in the year residential burglaries were more common but with many people staying home because of the pandemic, criminals shifted toward commercial burglaries.
But now there’s a transition back to residential burglaries.
“A lot of these burglaries, they’re not involving forced entry,” Cappelmann said. “A lot of it has to do with windows, doors, garages being unlocked. I can’t stress how important it is to lock up your property. I know nobody wants to live in an environment where you have to protect your property so much but a lot of these incidents could have been prevented.”
Robberies have gone from 31 to 48, a jump of nearly 55 percent, with Cappelmann saying part of the blame is from shoplifting incidents turned robberies and some incidents involving “career criminals.”
Vehicle thefts went from 34 to 54, a nearly 59 percent increase. Cappelmann said a lot of cars are being stolen with keys in the car and reminded people to lock their doors.
Rapes decreased from 13 to eight, felony assaults dropped from 61 to 43 and grand larcenies declined from 297 to 256.
The captain was asked what enforcement would look like given Gov. Cuomo’s announcement that gatherings at private residences would be limited to 10 people. Mayor de Blasio said last Tuesday that the city would not enforce family gatherings, only bigger ones.
“We will respond to complaints of possible violations and we will be issuing reminders of warnings when people are observed in violation,” Cappelmann said. “Summonses will be issued only as a last resort where egregious conduct is posing a serious danger to public health. We’re not looking for enforcement on this. We’re looking to educate people.”
He said residents in the area have been wearing masks.
“We generally get voluntary compliance ... Even when I’m out in the street on patrol I don’t see anybody not wearing a mask,” Cappelmann said.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, calling 2020 “an unreal year,” lamented that neighborhood policing with cops getting to know area residents is becoming more difficult because of the lack of face-to-face interactions.
“We’re losing a lot of that personal interaction that is so important to what we do,” he said, adding, “It is so much harder to do it this way.”
Monahan said in his 39 years of policing, “I’ve never seen the hostility that was generated towards police” during the riots in the spring and summer, adding, “The work [the cops] did was nothing short of heroic to try and turn this city back around.”
He said after three straight years of fewer than 800 shooting incidents in the city, there have already been more than 1,500 in 2020.
“It is an unbelievable number,” Monahan said. “It is something that we have to fight against because as we turn a city around, if we want to have connections, communities and cops, you’ve got to be safe.”
There were 405 murders through Nov. 15, a 37.3 percent jump from the 295 through the same time in 2019. Burglaries increased 41.7 percent and vehicle thefts spiked 66.2 percent. However, index crimes overall have fallen 0.6 percent due to drops in rape, robbery, felony assault and grand larceny.
The chief said he wants residents to feel safe walking down the street, going to work and riding trains.
It’s not enough for police to “say by numbers it’s safe,” Monahan said, “we need people in the community to say, ‘Hey, I feel safe.’”
