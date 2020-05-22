The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn will reopen its churches in Brooklyn and Queens for private prayer, weddings, baptisms and funerals — all under certain restrictions — come Tuesday, May 26.
In a statement released by the diocese on Friday, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio said masks will be required of all who enter a church. Funerals and limited celebrations of baptisms and weddings can also begin with no more that 10 people in attendance in accordance with state guidelines.
“It has been a challenging few months for Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens,” DiMarzio said. “We know many people have eagerly been awaiting the day our churches would open. While we cannot celebrate Mass just yet, it is so important that we can now enter for prayer. It is my hope that this will give many of our faithful great comfort during this difficult time.”
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass remains in effect until further notice. Mass continues to be streamed online and broadcast on the Diocesan cable channel, NET-TV.
Beyond the requirement to wear masks, the Diocese urges anyone who feels sick in any way not to come to church for prayer. All who enter the church must maintain the six-foot social distancing regulation at all times.
People are asked to check with individual parishes for the specific hours their church will be open for prayer. Ushers, volunteers or both will be present to assist with social distancing.
Diocese of Brooklyn churches have been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic
The Diocesan Committee on Re-opening Churches is being led by Joseph Esposito, the former New York City Emergency Management Commissioner, who brings 45 years of experience in the New York City Police Department, including his role as Chief of Department.
“We are consulting with medical and health professionals to ensure the safety of all priests and parishioners who enter Brooklyn and Queens churches,” Esposito said. “In my nearly 50 years of service to the city, this is one of the hardest issues I have had to deal with. The risks are great which is why we have to get things right the first time\.
DiMarzio emphasized that the diocese will not be able to resume church life exactly as before, now living with a series of changes designed to keep everyone healthy and safe.
“I am confident that we will respond, as faithful People of God, to the challenges placed before us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.