Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn, has announced that Catholic Churches in Brooklyn and Queens can re-open for daily Mass as early as Monday, June 28, Sunday Mass beginning the weekend of July 4 and 5.
The diocese, in a statement issued Friday, said COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including the requirement that all who enter a church bring and must wear their own mask during the entire Mass and maintain proper social distancing.
“Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens have been longing for the celebration of Mass and to receive the Holy Eucharist,” DiMarzio said. “But our sacrifice and patience have borne fruit, and we did our part to flatten the curve of the terrible coronavirus pandemic. Soon we can come together to be nourished by the spiritual food we have been desperate for.”
The Diocese of Brooklyn is launching a video in English and Spanish to give Catholics in Brooklyn and Queens an understanding of the changes they will experience as a result of COVID-19 safety protocols designed to keep everyone healthy and safe.
Beyond the mask requirement, churches can only be filled to 25 percent capacity to fulfill social distance requirements of 6 feet between congregants. Families who live in the same household, though, will be able to sit together.
The reception of Communion will be different. It is strongly recommended the faithful receive Holy Communion in the hand and they must leave their mask on when they approach the priest at a 6-foot distance. When the communicant receives the Sacred Host, they should move to the side and consume the Eucharist immediately. Communion will only be offered in one form; the Precious Blood will not be distributed to the faithful at this time.
Since each church and parish is unique, the faithful should check with their individual parishes, parish websites and social media pages for specifics about the resumption of Mass and the safety protocols in place.
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass remains in effect until further notice. As such, the Diocese urges anyone who feels sick in any way to stay home. Mass will continue to be broadcast live on the Diocesan cable channel, NET-TV, and streamed online. NET-TV is available in the New York City market on Spectrum, channel 97; Optimum, channel 30; and Fios by Verizon, channel 48.
“We have endured a period of great challenge, especially here in our Diocese in Brooklyn and Queens, but the Lord was with us all the way,” DiMarzio said. “Now in just over a week, we can come together and give thanks to Him, pray for the people we lost, and those still affected by the coronavirus. And rejoice in the celebration of the Liturgy. Thanks be to God.”
