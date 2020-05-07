Catholic cemeteries of the Diocese of Brooklyn are continuing their policy of remaining open for visitation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will maintain visiting hours on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, according to a press release issued by the diocese.
Since the onset of the coronavirus, the Catholic Cemeteries of Brooklyn have maintained the following visiting hours: indoor community mausoleums are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cemetery gates are open daily for outdoor grave visits from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cemeteries include St. John Cemetery in Middle Village, Mt. Saint Mary Cemetery in Flushing, St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries in Farmingdale, LI, and Holy Cross Cemetery in East Flatbush, in Brooklyn.
The hours of operation also apply to the parish cemeteries managed by Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Brooklyn including St. Mary Star of the Sea in Lawrence, LI, Most Holy Trinity in Brooklyn and Trinity in Amityville, LI.
Cemetery offices are closed to the general public and visitor access but can be contacted on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Further information is available nine at
