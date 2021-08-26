The Bronx man who was arrested last month for slashing a man’s face in Flushing for being gay and Latino was indicted by a Queens grand jury Aug. 24.
Ramon Castro, 55, was arraigned Tuesday on a seven-count indictment charging him with various degrees of assault as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered to return to court Nov. 22.
If convicted, Castro could spend the next 15 years in prison.
According to the NYPD, Castro engaged in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old man in front of the 77th Street and Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Jackson Heights at 3 a.m. on July 6.
Castro allegedly yelled, “I hate Latinos and f----t people,” before striking the victim’s face with a sharp, unknown object, later identified as a wooden stake, leaving a laceration on his left cheek. Castro fled on foot towards the 7 train at 82nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, where he received eight stitches on the outside of his cheek and eight more on the inside.
Castro was arrested a week later, less than 500 feet from where the crime took place.
Police found two glassine envelopes containing cocaine and a crack pipe in his left front pocket, and Castro admitted to smoking methamphetamine, the criminal complaint alleges.
While he was in custody at the 110th Precinct, Castro admitted to the crime, according to the criminal complaint.
“Yes that is me in the pictures,” Castro allegedly said when he was shown surveillance footage captured following the violent attack.
“The defendant stated, in sum and substance, homosexuals are okay but not when you’re an adult,” the criminal compliant read.
