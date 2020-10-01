After a week of boring, tons of soil and clay gave way last Monday to a new sewer tunnel under Queens Boulevard in Maspeth.
Using the latest technology, contractors for the city broke thorough a wall on the northeast corner of 69th Street and Queens Boulevard, where a $120-million project that promises to end years of storm flooding in Maspeth and Middle Village ends.
“This is the trickiest part of the job,” said one worker as he emerged from an excavation 30 feet below street level.
A laser-guided boring machine dug a 300-foot tunnel under Queens Boulevard in six days without interrupting traffic on the busiest road in the borough. Two workers stood back as soil and clay spit out of a 7-foot hole as the bit end of the machine broke free after a week underground. It was swiftly lifted out of the pit and sent off to its next stop.
Boring technology was used extensively to build the third water tunnel from upstate reservoirs to the city over the last decade, but this is one of the first times the method has been tried on a project within the city.
— Michael Shain
