A child and a young woman were killed Monday afternoon in a fire on 46th Street in Astoria.
The blaze, at 25-71 46 St., was reported at 2:18 p.m., according to the Fire Department’s press office. It went to two alarms, with 25 units comprising 106 FDNY personnel deployed, and was brought under control at 3:12 p.m.
Speaking at the scene after the fire was put out, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said there were five children and one adult in the building's second-floor apartment when the blaze broke out. Three of the children and the adult, their father, escaped by jumping out of windows, but two youngsters were lost.
The FDNY did not immediately say how old the victims were but later reports said they were a 7-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman.
Hodgens said the fire began in the vestibule, where an e-bike was charging, and raced up the stairs. It fully engulfed the second-floor apartment. It did not extend too deeply into the first-floor apartment because of a door, he said.
The victims who died were both in the apartment's front room, which is where the fire was most intense, Hodgens said.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are fierce and spread rapidly, he said.
Chief Fire Marshal Dan Flynn said the city has now seen five deaths due to fires caused by the batteries so far this year, compared to six all of last year. The batteries have caused 59 fires so far this year, he said, compared to 220 last year.
Flynn said people must use electric micromobility devices safely and charge them safely, making sure to use chargers that are compatible with the batteries, not charging them in a place where a fire would prevent someone from getting out of a building and planning for what to do if there were a fire.
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh issued a statement to the press via email at 4:42 p.m.
“The horrific fire that resulted in the death of two young people Monday afternoon is a stark reminder of the importance of an issue the FDNY has been talking about for some time: education and awareness around lithium-ion batteries,” Kavanagh said. “We know people have e-bikes and similar micro-mobility devices, and we are imploring users to follow all manufacturer safety guidelines and recommendations. We are also calling on our federal, state and local partners to move quickly on regulations that will help ensure tragedies like today's fire are prevented. We are heartbroken for the family of these victims.”
The deaths and the link to an e-bike battery initially were reported by Citizen, the app and website that posts news on emergency services activity.
Lithium-ion batteries such as those used in e-bikes and scooters were one of the top three causes of fires in the city last year, according to the office of City Councilwoman Joann Ariola, chair of the Fire and Emergency Management Committee.
UPDATE
This story has been updated to report that the two victims were killed and to include statements and information from top FDNY officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.