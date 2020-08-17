Bowling alleys are back and gyms will follow Aug. 24, Gov. Cuomo announced. But it’s complicated.
Bowling alleys are able to operate at a 50 percent maximum occupancy limit, with every other lane closed. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times and patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane.
Due to restrictions on indoor dining, food and beverage service will not be allowed in city bowling alleys.
Gyms can open Aug. 24 and no later than Sept. 2 at 33 percent capacity, Cuomo announced Monday.
But Mayor de Blasio may not open gyms in the city right away.
“We’re very concerned about indoor settings,” he said on “Inside City Hall” Monday night. “The state was right to make sure that there was local decision making on a lot of important specifics. We are going to be very cautious with that local decision making and choose to take a conservative approach.”
Cuomo said masks will be mandatory at all times and health guidelines will be enforced at gyms, including ventilation requirements.
“Gyms are one of the areas where you have to be very careful. And we know that,” Cuomo said, adding, “If it’s not done right it can be a problem and we’ve seen that.”
Localities must inspect gyms either before they open or within two weeks of their opening. It is up to local governments if indoor classes will be held.
There will be a sign-in form at gyms to make it easier to trace the virus.
UPDATE:
The headline and story have been updated to reflect the fact that gyms in the city may not reopen right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.