Bowling alleys are back and gyms will follow Aug. 24, Gov. Cuomo announced.
Bowling alleys are able to operate at a 50 percent maximum occupancy limit, with every other lane closed. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times and patrons need to stay with the party at their assigned lane.
Due to restrictions on indoor dining, food and beverage service will not be allowed in city bowling alleys.
Gyms can open Aug. 24 at 33 percent capacity, Cuomo announced Monday. Masks will be mandatory at all times and health guidelines will be enforced, including ventilation requirements.
“Gyms are one of the areas where you have to be very careful. And we know that,” Cuomo said, adding, “If it’s not done right it can be a problem and we’ve seen that.”
Localities must inspect gyms either before they open or within two weeks of their opening. It is up to local governments if indoor classes will be held.
There will be a sign-in form at gyms to make it easier to trace the virus.
Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, explained why gyms will open while indoor dining is still not an option.
“In gyms we’re requiring masks at all times whereas in indoor dining, by definition, the patrons aren’t wearing masks,” she said.
