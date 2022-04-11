Bouncer shot in Forest Hills

Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday evening at an Austin Street restaurant in Forest Hills.
A bouncer at the Lowkey Garden Lounge, located at 70-15 Austin St., was wounded during a confrontation at about 11:45 p.m.
According to the NYPD, officers from the 112th Precinct responded to find a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown man who pulled a firearm and shot him.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in stable condition. Fox 5 News reported that two men fled the scene in a black four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
