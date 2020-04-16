This woman wasn’t about to wait for no $1,200 stimulus check.
Instead, police say, she moseyed into the Capital One bank at 40-20 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside a little after 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Properly covering up in a bandanna, she “proceeded to verbally demand money and simulated a weapon to a teller with her hand at her waist,” the NYPD said.
The teller complied and the modern-day Bonnie Parker walked away with $1,388. Anyone who knows her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782), or to visit nypdcrimestoppers.com.
