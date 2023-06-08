An apparent unsolicited delivery of powerful fireworks brought NYPD Bomb Squad technicians to a Maspeth neighborhood on Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to a 911 call regarding a suspicious package at 1:49 p.m. in the vicinity of 56th Street and 62nd Avenue.
A statement from the Community Affairs Office of the 104th Precinct said UPS delivered a box containing what appeared to be mortar fireworks to residents who told officers that they had not ordered any.
Bomb Squad units were summoned for a “hazardous substance.” The NYPD, in an email to the Chronicle, said technicians were able to remove the package safely for further examination and would have to determine the exact contents of the box.
Police said Tuesday that no one was hurt, and that their investigation is continuing. Anyone who has information on the incident is requested to contact the 104th Precinct’s Community Affairs Office at (718) 386-2431.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.