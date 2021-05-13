Incumbency apparently was neither a blessing nor a curse last week when the city’s Board of Elections drew up ballot positions for all primary races on June 22.
In Democratic races impacting Central and mid-Queens, office holders drew a split. In the 24th District, Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) will claim the fourth and lowest line in his race.
Saifur Khan took the top line, followed by fellow challengers Mohammed Uddin and Moumita Ahmed.
Gennaro is looking to retain the seat he won back earlier this year in a special election. He had previously held the seat from 2002 to 2013.
Over in the 30th District, Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) will occupy the top line in his contest against Juan Ardila.
No incumbent is on the ballot in the 29th District, where Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) is term-limited out of office once the ball in Times Square falls, and where nine Democrats are vying to replace her.
The order of the BOE draw was David Aronov, Lynn C. Schulman, Edwin K. Wong, Donghui Zang, Eliseo Dorion Labayen, Douglas J. Shapiro, Avi Cyperstein, Aleda F. Gagarin and Sheryl Ann Fetik.
All the Council races are for terms of two years rather than four because of the pending redistricting anticipated in the wake of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The only Republican primary that will be voted on in any of the three districts is for mayor between Curtis Sliwa on the top line and Fernando Mateo.
The city will once again use ranked-choice voting, under which voters can choose up to five candidates per race in the order of preference. Should no candidate in a given race win 50 percent outright on Primary Night, the lowest-ranking candidate is knocked off the ballot and that person’s second-place votes are awarded.
The process continues until a candidate clears 50 percent of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.