The NYPD is investigating the death of an unidentified woman who was found Saturday morning inside a sports equipment bag on Metropolitan Avenue in Kew Gardens.
Police told the Chronicle that they received a 911 call at 8:11 a.m. reporting a suspicious bag with blood on it at Metropolitan and Forest Park Drive just off of the Jackie Robinson Parkway.
The woman was declared dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Police said the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and that no arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.
The New York Post reported that the body was discovered by people who had been walking in Forest Park. The paper reported that a man walking his dogs noticed the Bauer hockey equipment bag soaked with blood. The paper said a resident looked inside the bag after his dogs “got agitated.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.