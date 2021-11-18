Community Board 6 will be under new leadership next year, with Chairperson Alexa Weitzman announcing Nov. 10 that she will not seek re-election to the post.
Weitzman was selected two years ago, defeating the late Joseph Hennessy, who had been a longtime CB 6 fixture. Weitzman will remain on the board.
“After a lot of thought, I’ve decided not to run again as chair for the next term. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as chair for the last two years,” Weitzman said at last week’s virtual board meeting. “It’s been the hardest two years of my life, the hardest two years of the district’s life, and the hardest two years of the city’s lives. And I’m very proud of the work we did together.”
Nominations for CB 6’s executive board will be made next month, with a vote scheduled for December.
In other board business, city park projects continue to advance through the pipeline. Parks Chairwoman Jean Silva told the board that capital projects at Forest Park, Lost Battalion Hall, Yellowstone Park and Flushing Meadows Corona Park are “under procurement.”
“That means they are out for bids,” Silva said, translating the bureaucratese. Projects at Horace Harding Park and Playground 62 in Rego Park are now in the design phase, which should be completed by January.
Peter Beadle, chairman of the Public Transportation/Transportation Committee, said the city Department of Transportation is considering protected bike lanes that would link major portions of the existing network in Queens just south of Horace Harding Expressway in Rego Park.
Beadle said the DOT is looking to place the lanes on 63rd Road and 62nd Avenue between Queens Boulevard and the service road for the Grand Central Parkway.
If approved, that would allow cyclists greater access to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from the west, and also would link two established bike lane networks at both ends. He said the DOT may also work on extending the lanes down the service road for a stretch. He also said there would be benefits for cyclists heading west, who right now come out of a network of bike lanes to unprotected roadways.
