The NYPD is investigating three shooting deaths in Western Queens since Friday night.

The first two made up a double homicide in Astoria late Friday night. The third occurred in Maspeth just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the Astoria shootings took place at about 10:30 p.m. Friday night when three unidentified men approached Bronx residents Xavier Roberts, 22, and Jaheim Hamilton, 21, outside of 24-15 Steinway St., with two of the men subsequently shooting them multiple times each.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responding to a 911 report of shots fired initially found Roberts suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Hamilton was found about a block away inside 24-35 38th St., also having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

 EMS personnel transport ed both to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where they were pronounced dead.

Police provided still photos created from area surveillance videos that allegedly depict the three men wanted in the shooting, as well as a red Jeep Cherokee with a red and black hood that was last seen traveling east on the Grand Central Parkway.

The third shooting was discovered at 3:52 a.m. Sunday morning when officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male in need of aid in front of 53-76 65 Place. Emanuel Pippis, 44, who lived on 65th Place, was found unresponsive a with  gunshot would to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential. 