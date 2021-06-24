The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in the former Toys “R” Us location.
Appointments for donations can be made on the website of the New York Blood Center at nybc.org.
The NYBC has declared a blood emergency. Other drives are scheduled for Atlas Park from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 16; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
The NY Bangladeshi American Lions Club is hosting a drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the Palki Center at 37-22 73 St. in Jackson Heights.
Queens Place mall also is hosting a drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at 88-01 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst in the former Outback Steakhouse site.
Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with written consent from a parent or guardian, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors age 16-18 are also subject to height and weight restrictions. Those 76 and older can donate if they meet eligibility criteria and have a doctor’s letter allowing them to donate.
