Looking to help during the pandemic?
The Shops at Atlas Park is hosting a blood drive Friday, June 26, from noon to 6 p.m. at 80-00 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.
To schedule an appointment visit donate.nybc.org or call 1 (800) 933-2566.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and walk-ins will only be allowed if social distancing can be maintained.
Donors must wear a face covering and temperatures will be taken prior to be allowed to start the donation process.
For eligibility information, visit nybc.org/donate-blood/become-donor/can-i-donate-blood/ or call 1 (800) 688-0900.
Donors must be 17 years old — 16 with written consent from a parent or legal guardian — weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
Donors 76 and older can donate if they meet the criteria and present a physician’s letter allowing them to donate. Without a letter, they must be cleared by a New York Blood Center medical director at each location.
Residents can also visit nybc.org/blood for donor center hours and for information on other mobile blood drives.
