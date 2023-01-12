The New York Blood Center has posted an urgent call for blood donations. Information and registration are available at nybc.org.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• St. Margaret’s Parish from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 66-05 79 Place in Middle Village;
• St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 39-60 57 St. in Woodside;
• Commonpoint Central-Queens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 at 67-09 108 St. in Forest Hills;
• Queens Borough Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the atrium at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens;
• LaGuardia Community College from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City
• KTM Lions Group from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 75-32 Broadway in Elmhurst; and
• NYC Dept. of Design and Construction from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26 at 30-30 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.